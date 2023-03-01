'Illegal' children's car seat recalled due to lack of safety certification: Health Canada

Health Canada has issued a recall notice for a children's car seat for lacking a required safety certification and potentially increasing the risk of injury from a car crash.

The affected products include the "Child Secure Seatbelt Vest" and "Toddler Child Car Booster Seat," which the notice says were sold in different colours online at Joy General Store and possibly other online stores.

"Health Canada has determined that the use of these restraints in a motor vehicle could increase the risk of injury in the event of a collision," the notice, released on Wednesday, says.

"These products do not display Transport Canada's National Safety Mark and therefore have not been certified to meet the safety requirements of the Motor Vehicle Restraint Systems and Booster Seats Safety Regulations. The use of these restraints in a motor vehicle would be considered illegal under provincial and territorial highway regulations."

As of Wednesday, Health Canada says it has not received any reports of incidents or injuries involving the products.

The department says it has contacted Joy General Store, which has since removed the products from its website.

The recall notice also urges consumers to immediately stop using the car seats and safely dispose of them so they can't be used again.

The notice describes the origin of the recalled car seats as "unknown."