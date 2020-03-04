TORONTO -- A three-drawer chest from Ikea has been recalled across Canada and the United States due to the risk of it tipping over if it’s not secured to a wall.

The recall involves the black-brown and birch models of Ikea’s “KULLEN” chest. The name of the product can be found on the underside of the top panel.

The Swedish furniture company said 150,915 of the chests in Canada between April 2005 and November 2019.

According to Health Canada, the chest no longer meets updated safety requirements and “can tip-over if not securely anchored to the wall, posing a tip-over and entrapment hazard that can result in serious injury or death to children.”

As of Tuesday, Ikea has received two reports of incidents in Canada, although there haven’t been any injuries. In the U.S., there have been two reports of minor injuries associated with the chest.

The company is advising anyone with the chest to stop using it immediately if it’s not secured on a wall. Those with the product can either bring it back to the store for a refund or can obtain a free anchoring repair kit at any Ikea location.