'If it ain't broke, don't fix it': High commissioner defends Canada's ties to monarchy
As millions celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, marking her 70 years of reigning over the Commonwealth, the man representing one of Canada’s closest diplomatic ties to the monarchy is defending its ties to the Royal Family despite surveys in Canada that show many are beginning to question it.
Ralph Goodale, Canada’s High Commissioner to the U.K., told Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor of CTV National News Lisa LaFlamme that the part of Queen Elizabeth II’s enduring presence in the minds of many is the amount of world events that she has ruled through.
“The length of time that she has been a force of solidarity, a force of continuity in a world that is turbulent and constantly changing,” he said, speaking to CTV News outside of Canada House in Trafalgar Square in London, England. “I think that that ability to do that so well for so long is just very impressive.”
To him, the monarchy is not a distant arm over Canada, but a vital part of it.
However, it’s an increasingly rare sentiment within Canada —a recent poll found that 45 per cent of Canadians support dropping the monarchy, a sharp increase from a previous survey in 2020, while just 24 per cent were sure they wanted a monarchy to remain.
A Nanos survey published Wednesday also found that 62 per cent of Canadians said they support or somewhat support the idea of calling on the Queen to apologize for the Church of England’s role in Canada’s residential school system — a reminder that, for many, celebrating 70 years of a monarch’s rule is also a reminder of England’s long history of colonialism.
But Goodale brushed off the question of Canada actually separating from the monarchy and replacing the Queen with an elected head of state.
“I hear that from some people, but actually I think I would put the onus on them to make the case — do you really want another Constitutional debate in Canada right now? Most Canadians would say, ‘no we got other things we have to deal with that are infinitely more important than that,’” he said.
“This is an institution that under the Queen’s leadership, has worked exceptionally well for Canada for more than 70 years. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
He said that while it’s “not directly” his job to maintain links between the monarchy and Canada, it is part of his role “to explain what the monarchy contributes, what Her Majesty has contributed, what the Royal Family is doing.”
When asked what it is that the monarchy contributes to Canada, Goodale offered not specifics, but ideals, saying that the fact that the monarchy has always existed as part of Canada is support itself for its role to continue.
“It contributes continuity. It contributes stability,” he said. “It can be very important in reinforcing some our most cherished values, like unity, like diversity, like inclusion, like respect for one another, and high standards in public life and in the way you conduct yourself in the community. Those sorts of value messages are very important, and Canada is a country that’s held together more than by the force of arms or the force of law or geography or language or culture, we’re held together by our common values, and our common will. And the monarchy, over the years, has been a very powerful communication medium for that important message.”
Perhaps reflecting on some of the disconnect, this year’s Jubilee events are set to be more muted in Canada than in the past — for instance, there are no medals being offered this year, as they were at the previous Silver, Gold and Diamond Jubilee celebrations in 1977, 2002 and 2012 respectively. These medals were given to select recipients to honour certain achievements.
Goodale said that there are “a great many aspects to the celebration,” pointing out that although there are no medals, a lapel pin has been introduced.
“[It] is a very dignified, high-quality piece that is intended to reach a large number of Canadians, not just a few that might be on a medals list,” he said. “As important as that is, the idea was to reach further.
“There are coins being minted and stamps being printed, there’s a sound and light show, there was the Royal visit, so the celebration has been there in many dimensions. A little bit different from last time, but still honouring an amazing legacy from a remarkable woman.”
