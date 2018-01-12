If 2017 weather was a downer, you ain't seen nothing yet: Environmental Defence
Pedestrians battle the blowing snow and wind chills in the -30C range, Friday, January 5, 2018 in Montreal. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, January 12, 2018 12:31PM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 12, 2018 1:07PM EST
OTTAWA -- When it comes to extreme weather, 2018 has a throwdown message for last year's show of hurricanes, forest fires and non-stop rainfall: hold my beer.
Tim Gray, executive director of Environmental Defence Canada, says that while predicting when and where extreme weather will hit is difficult, if not impossible, he's confident there will be even more wacky weather this year.
Gray says greenhouse gases like carbon and methane sit and gather in the earth's atmosphere, where they trap heat as energy.
The more energy there is in the atmosphere, the more extreme weather will be on display.
What's more, he says, while some tried to use the recent cold snap across North America as evidence that global warming does not exist, the opposite is in fact true.
Climate change, says Gray, doesn't mean backyard barbeques in February. Rather, weather patterns of the past are being disrupted, leaving the climate more vulnerable to sudden shifts and extreme events in every direction.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Native Women's Association 'outraged' by upheaval at MMIW inquiry
- 'I was terrified': Neighbour rescues woman, small dog from coyote in Ontario suburb
- Ontario family upset over use of son's obituary
- Edmonton murder trial hears woman testify about finding friend 'like a rag doll'
- Ont. schoolgirl's hijab allegedly cut in scissor attack