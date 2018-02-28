Iconic twin chimneys demolished in Nanticoke, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, February 28, 2018 7:07AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 28, 2018 11:02AM EST
NANTICOKE, Ont. -- Two giant chimneys at the Nanticoke generating station were toppled today.
A blasting operation to demolish the towers took place at 11 a.m.
Ontario provincial police are asking the public to avoid the area near the station on Haldimand Road 55 in Nanticoke, on land and on Lake Erie.
The public is asked to stay at least 500 metres away from the property on land and at least 1,000 metres away on Lake Erie.
The station first generated electricity in 1973, but stopped using coal as fuel in 2013 and is no longer in operation.
