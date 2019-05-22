

CTVNews.ca staff, with files from NTV News' Ross Tilley





Hundreds of tourists from around the globe are flocking to Newfoundland, for an early start to iceberg-spotting season.

Visitors descended on Cape Bonavista, N.L., to view a number of huge icebergs, many close enough to shore to get that photo of a lifetime.

Others are out on the water on tour boats for a closer look.

“This year has really started out early, it’s a real good year,” Bonavista resident Eric Abbot told NTV News..

“There’s massive icebergs in the area, they’re everywhere you look. They’re sure to bring people to the area and Bonavista is a beautiful spot to visit.”

The early ice-spotters are providing an economic boost to the area, Abbot said.

“That’s one of our main reasons for our visit, to see the icebergs, we’re very very impressed,” Albertan Dave Donahue told NTV News.

“Huge, a lot bigger than we anticipated, they’re just majestic and there’s no two alike.”

Donahue gave a shout-out to his Alberta friends, saying it was a great time to visit N.L. and that the people of Cape Bonavista are “super-friendly.