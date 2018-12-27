Ice climber dies in Banff National Park, Alberta RCMP investigate
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, December 27, 2018 4:23PM EST
BANFF, Alta. -- Alberta RCMP are investigating the death of an ice climber in Banff National Park.
Police responded to an emergency call on Christmas morning at Cascade Falls.
Mounties say a man in his mid-20s died of his injuries at the scene.
Police say it appears the man fell a significant distance down the frozen waterfall.
RCMP say the man's name will not be released.
