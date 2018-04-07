

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





The mother of one the players injured in a tragic bus crash that killed 14 people in northeastern Saskatchewan said her son is still coming to terms with what happened.

Michelle Straschnitzki’s 18-year-old son Ryan was transported to hospital in Saskatoon after a transport truck collided with a bus carrying junior hockey players for the Humboldt Broncos to a playoff game on Friday afternoon. RCMP confirmed that 14 people were killed in the crash and another 15 were injured.

Straschnitzki told CTV News Channel that she was able to speak with her son on Friday evening.

“He was pretty out of it and he’s in quite a bit of pain, but he’s going into surgery today at some point,” she said during an interview from Airdrie, Alta. on Saturday morning.

She said she’s not sure what the extent of his injuries are at this point, but that she was told he may have broken his back.

“He apparently can’t feel his lower extremities so I’m not sure what’s going on there,” she said.

When asked if Ryan knows what happened during the collision, Straschnitzki said he’s still grasping the news.

“He really doesn’t know. I think the shock and trauma of it all, he doesn’t really understand what happened and he’s still asking about his teammates and the coaching staff,” she said. “I don’t think its hit him yet, what exactly happened. It’s hitting all of us, of course, but I don’t think he knows yet.”

Straschnitzki said she and other families affected by the tragedy have been receiving support from people all over.

“People that we played hockey [with] for years have been reaching out, people we don’t even know from across the country, basically from across the world, people are reaching out to us and we’re just so thankful and just devastated,” she said.

Straschnitzki plans to travel to Saskatoon later in the day to visit Ryan in hospital where she said she’ll meet up with other Humboldt Broncos families impacted by the crash.

“We’ll be reaching out to the other parents of the Bronco[s] team and just trying to gather support for each other,” she said.

“I wish we had a time machine and could go back 24 hours.”