A father who was recently deported from Canada is appealing to the federal government for help after he and his family made the harrowing journey out of Ukraine.

Mina Makar described to CTV News Channel on Sunday afternoon the difficulties he, his wife and their three children experienced as they tried to flee Ukraine amid the country's ongoing war with Russia, now in its fourth day.

"My kids and I could be dead today or morning if we didn't survive," Makar said through tears.

He said he and his family got into a scary collision while attempting to escape Ukraine.

Driving for about 33 hours, Makar says the vehicle he was driving slipped, resulting in damage to the car and some injuries.

"But we made it to the Poland border," he said. "It was a difficult trip. It's impossible trip. There's more than 20,000 cars in the queue for almost 50 kilometres far from the border. It is impossible, nobody can make it."

Former refugees from Ukraine, Makar and his wife came to Canada in 2016.

However, the family was deported back to Ukraine in January of this year after their case to stay in Canada on humanitarian and compassionate grounds wasn't approved.

His children, who include a set of twins and one child with cerebral palsy, are Canadians, he says, and sing the Canadian anthem every day.

Although he says he wishes to come back to Canada, Makar also appeared willing to put his family ahead of himself.

"I just want them to help my kids," he said. "If they want to take them from me, take them."

The federal government is arranging for the safe passage of Canadian citizens, permanent residents and their families still in Ukraine to neighbouring countries.

Canada also has promised to prioritize immigration applications from Ukraine, but Makar says it is still difficult for anyone to get out of the country, and he has yet to hear from the Canadian government.

"I wish to come back," he said. "I want to come back."

