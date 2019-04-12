

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV Vancouver Island's Jordan Cunningham





A seven-year-old boy who was attacked by a cougar in a small lakeside community on Vancouver Island is sharing the story of how his mother rescued him after hearing his screams.

Zach Bromley said he was playing in his family’s backyard in Lake Cowichan, B.C. on March 29 when he spotted the juvenile cougar staring at him from behind a fence.

“I was sitting right there in my fort that I made and then the cougar was like right at the fence already,” he told CTV Vancouver Island on Thursday. “It started to go close and it opened its mouth at me so I started to run.”

The young boy said as he dashed towards his house, the cougar attempted to push its way through the slats of the fence.

“It got its neck stuck in the fence so it gave me a chance to get close enough to the house that my mom could hear me,” Zach said.

It wasn’t long, however, before the cougar was able to free itself and jump over the fence in pursuit of the boy. The animal quickly caught up to Zach and pounced on his back as he ran from it.

“His back feet were still on the ground, but it kind of like jumped up and his hands got me and then when it got a grip on me it jumped on me and then I fell. It like had so much pressure on me that I fell,” he said.

Zach said the cougar was able to clamp its mouth around his head, which was lightly protected by the hood of his sweatshirt.

“I was kind of tucked up like an egg and I was yelling “Mommy! Mommy!” really loud, as loud I could yell,” he recalled.

Fortunately, Chelsea Lockhart, the boy’s mother, heard his cries from inside of the house.

“I could hear his voice, I could hear struggling, so I ran down the stairs and ran to his voice and turned the corner, and I see this animal on my child,” she told CTV Vancouver Island earlier this month.

Zach said his mother immediately jumped on the cougar and pried its mouth open.

“After she pried the mouth open, she like smacked it kind of and it kind of ran away,” he said.

Lockhart credits her mother’s instinct for her quick action.

“I looked at him and I just thought, ‘Oh my god, my kid could die right before my eyes.’ All you think is what can you do? What can you do in your own physical strength?” she said.

First responders arrived soon after the attack and both the boy and his mother were treated in hospital. Zach received stitches for a four-centimetre gash on his head and he was also treated for injuries on his neck and arm.

Conservation officers said they killed the cougar that attacked Zach as well as another cougar in the area. They said they believe the two cougars may have been separated from their mother for some months and were likely starving.

Two weeks after the attack, Zach’s father Kevin Bromley said his son has returned to school and appears to be back to his old self.

Zach said he’s been playing on the front and back porch of their home, but he hasn’t ventured into the backyard yet.

Despite his ordeal, Zach appears to have discovered a newfound respect for cougars.

“I think they’re very dangerous, but kind of cool at the same time,” he said.