

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





B.C. conservation officers are hoping to trap a curious black bear after a 95-year-old Vancouver Island woman shooed it out of her kitchen twice in one day.

Anna Stady says she was watching television in her Union Bay home when she heard a noise coming from the other side of her house. When she went to investigate, she was greeted with the sight of a black bear rummaging around her kitchen.

“I was annoyed,” she told CTV Vancouver Island. “I told him to go and then he just went about halfway to the backyard and I said ‘No! Go home!’”

The bear then left the kitchen.

A short time later, however, the bear returned.

The senior says she discovered the animal snooping around in her cupboards and destroying her sugar bin.

“He made a regular mess,” she recounted. “I was really annoyed with him and I told him to go. He looked at me and then he grabbed something, I don’t know what it was, and ran out.”

Stady said she wasn’t afraid of the bear because she’s been around them her entire life and has never been attacked.

B.C. conservation officers set up a large bear trap outside of Stady’s home in case the animal returns. The conservation service warned that black bears can be unpredictable if they’re startled and can be dangerous if they’re confined in a house without an escape route.

The agency is asking residents in the area to take precautions by keeping doors closed and not leaving food out to attract them.

Stady hopes her unwelcome visitor stays away and isn’t found.

“I hope they don’t catch him because they say if they do, they have to kill him,” she explained.

“He was a beautiful black bear, nice and chubby.”

With a report from CTV Vancouver Island’s Gord Kurbis