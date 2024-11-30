'I never took part in beheadings': Canadian ISIS sniper has warning about future of terror group
Editor's note: CTV W5's Avery Haines was given rare access to a Syrian prison where thousands of accused high-ranking ISIS members, including some Canadians, are being held.
An admitted Canadian ISIS sniper held in one of northeast Syria’s highest-security prisons has issued a stark warning about the potential resurgence of the terror group.
“It doesn’t take a rocket scientist or a genius to figure it out,” he told CTV’s W5 during a rare interview.
Muhammed Ali, from Mississauga, Ont., is one of an estimated 10,000 suspected foreign ISIS members detained in makeshift Kurdish prisons since the U.S.-led coalition, which included Canada, declared victory over ISIS in 2019. Without formal charges or trials, these prisons described as mini-Guantanamo Bays are hotbeds of radicalization and targets for potential prison breaks by ISIS sleeper cells.
A looming threat
During the interview, Ali did not shy away from the group’s potential for resurgence.
“What’s going to happen in the future?” he mused, before describing a “vicious cycle” of conflict and ideology that he says leaves the door wide open for a comeback of ISIS or even more “hardcore” groups.
Counterterrorism experts echo these fears, warning that the overcrowded and under-resourced facilities are a “ticking time bomb.” The instability in the region poses an ever-present threat, as ISIS sleeper cells continuously plan operations to free imprisoned fighters. In 2022 a sophisticated prison break took Kurdish forces nine days to subdue, leaving 150 soldiers dead and allowing more than 400 suspected high-ranking ISIS members to escape.
Ali is being held at the highest security prison, called Panorama. He admits he joined ISIS in 2014, initially under the guise of fighting against Syrian dictator Basha al-Assad’s regime, which was waging war against his al-Assad’s own people.
Ali shares a cell with about 25 other men from all over the world. I asked him point blank if he denounces ISIS ideology and if he is a terror threat. It’s a loaded question because he will be returned to a cell with suspected high-ranking terror leaders.
“If I go back (to Canada), I’m not looking to terrorize or cause problems,” he said.
Global News reported in 2021 that it had obtained top-secret documents showing that Canadian prosecutors have approved two terrorism charges against Muhammed Ali. But the only way he can be charged is if he is repatriated to Canada, because there is no legal system in place in northeast Syria to charge or try foreign detainees. Despite this, Ali says, he has never even been interviewed by Canadian police.
Ali is one of at least eight Canadian citizens being held without charge in northeast Syria.
Canada’s policy has been to repatriate so-called “ISIS brides” and their children, but not the male detainees. In October of 2024, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged nations to follow the American lead and repatriate male citizens. All 27 American detainees have been returned to the U.S. Ten faced subsequent terror charges.
While Ali admits to being a part of the terror group, another Canadian citizen, Jack Letts, who has been imprisoned for seven-and-a-half years without charge, says he was actually an enemy of ISIS within its territory. His parents have waged a decade-long battle to try to rescue their son, who they haven’t seen since 2014.
'Absolutely been a success': Responders looks back at 988, Canada's Suicide Crisis Helpline, one year later
In its first year, responders for Canada's Suicide Crisis Helpline, known as 988, have answered more than 300,000 calls and texts in communities nationwide.
Prime Minister Trudeau meets Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau landed in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Friday evening to meet with U.S.-president elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, sources confirm to CTV News.
Nova Scotia PC win linked to overall Liberal unpopularity: political scientist
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston is celebrating his second consecutive majority mandate after winning the 2024 provincial election with 43 seats, up from 34. According to political science professor Jeff MacLeod, it's not difficult to figure out what has happened to Liberals, not just in Nova Scotia but in other parts of Canada.
'Mayday! Mayday! Mayday!': Details emerge in Boeing 737 incident at Montreal airport
New details suggest that there were communication issues between the pilots of a charter flight and the control tower at Montreal's Mirabel airport when a Boeing 737 made an emergency landing on Wednesday.
Hit man offered $100,000 to kill Montreal crime reporter covering his trial
Political leaders and press freedom groups on Friday were left shell-shocked after Montreal news outlet La Presse revealed that a hit man had offered $100,000 to have one of its crime reporters assassinated.
Questrade lays off undisclosed number of employees
Questrade Financial Group Inc. says it has laid off an undisclosed number of employees to better fit its business strategy.
Cucumbers sold in Ontario, other provinces recalled over possible salmonella contamination
A U.S. company is recalling cucumbers sold in Ontario and other Canadian provinces due to possible salmonella contamination.
Billboard apologizes to Taylor Swift for video snafu
Billboard put together a video of some of Swift's achievements and used a clip from Kanye West's music video for the song 'Famous.'
Vancouver
-
Students push for AEDs at Vancouver schools following friend's death
Following the tragic death of their friend, a group of students is pushing for automated external defibrillators, or AEDs, to be installed in all Vancouver schools.
-
Health authority apologizes after hospital sends blind senior to Downtown Eastside shelter
The Fraser Health authority has issued an apology after 86-year-old Gwendalyn Deraspe was released on Tuesday from Ridge Meadows hospital and sent in a cab by staff to live at a Downtown Eastside women’s shelter.
-
Calgary man claims B.C. trucking company compromised his safety
A Calgary man says a B.C. trucking company did not not listen to his safety concerns during a recent shift.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Feds announce $758 million in funding for new Line 2 TTC subway trains
The TTC will get funding from the federal government to replace aging trains on Line 2, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland has announced.
-
Highway 407 owner says no active buyback discussions with Ontario government
Pressure is increasing on the provincial government to tap into the underused tolled Highway 407 to unclog congestion on Highway 401.
-
Officer's inaccurate testimony 'will undoubtedly tarnish the image of the Toronto Police Service:' police tribunal
A Toronto cop who 'derailed' a criminal investigation by 'inaccurately' testifying that he saw drugs in plain view inside a suspect’s car has been demoted for two years after pleading guilty to discreditable conduct, a decision from the police tribunal read.
Calgary
-
Man who died trying to help stranded motorist identified as Khalid Farooq, father of 5
The man who lost his life trying to help a stranded motorist Wednesday has been identified as Khalid Farooq.
-
Cautious optimism? Alberta energy sector prepping for a turbulent 2025
Energy sector leaders say they're happy with how 2024 went but fear the stretch of good fortune could end in 2025.
-
3 injured in southeast Calgary stabbing; 1 in potentially life-threatening condition
Three people were injured in a stabbing incident in southeast Calgary on Friday. It happened in the 100 block of Walden Square S.E. at 4:40 p.m.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Canadian Army vehicles on roads and highways in the Ottawa area starting this weekend
Attention eastern Ontario drivers! You may see an increased number of Canadian Army vehicles on roads and highways in the Ottawa area starting this weekend, warns the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
-
'We will always be a downtown store': Steve's Music Store moving from Rideau Street after 42 years
A staple of the Rideau Street corridor, Steve's Music Store, is packing up and moving out after 42 years in business. The store will not be closing, its manager says, but rather moving to a new location that is yet unannounced.
-
Montreal
-
Hit man offered $100,000 to kill Montreal crime reporter covering his trial
Political leaders and press freedom groups on Friday were left shell-shocked after Montreal news outlet La Presse revealed that a hit man had offered $100,000 to have one of its crime reporters assassinated.
-
Man, 55, dies after serious collision in Verdun; driver arrested
A man is dead and another man is under arrest after a serious collision in Verdun Friday evening.
-
Edmonton
-
Massage therapist charged in connection with sexual assault at Mill Woods clinic
An Edmonton massage therapist has been charged with sexual assault in connection with an incident earlier this year.
-
Lights, markets and parades: Here's what's happening in and around Edmonton this weekend
The holiday magic never stops in Edmonton and the city, and surrounding communities, has plenty happening to keep people busy this weekend.
-
Armed convenience store robber sought by Edmonton police
Police are searching for the man who robbed a convenience store in southwest Edmonton last weekend.
Atlantic
-
Man charged after Halifax high school placed in hold and secure
A man has been charged after a high school in Halifax was placed in hold and secure Friday morning.
-
Teen arrested in connection with weapons call at Fredericton High School
Fredericton Police Force arrested a 14-year-old boy Thursday in relation to a weapons call at Fredericton High School.
-
P.E.I. steps in to help buy mobile park to allow residents to stay in homes
Residents of Evergreen Village mobile home park in Summerside, P.E.I., who have had an eviction notice looming over their heads may be able to stay in their homes after all.
Winnipeg
-
True North officially buys Portage Place Mall
True North Real Estate Development (TNRED) has officially purchased Portage Place Mall.
-
Parts of southwestern Manitoba under extreme cold warning, temperatures could feel like -40
Much of southwestern Manitoba is under an extreme cold warning as the wind chill could make temperatures feel close to minus 40.
-
Manitoba Metis Federation to be first Metis group with modern treaty with Canada
The Manitoba Metis Federation will be the first Metis group to sign a modern treaty with the federal government.
Regina
-
Regina's LED volume wall leaving Sask. months after opening
Less than a year after an LED volume wall was introduced to the film world in Saskatchewan, the equipment is making its exit from the province.
-
Sask. NDP says Scott Moe, staff stayed in Toronto hotel at rate over $800 per night
The Saskatchewan NDP says Premier Scott Moe and three Saskatchewan Party staff members stayed at a hotel in Toronto last June that cost each of them $818.74 per night for a three-night stay.
-
Jury sequestered to find verdict in sexual assault trial against Regina chiropractor
Justice Janet McMurtry sequestered a 12-person jury to determine a verdict against Regina-based chiropractor Ruben Manz.
Kitchener
-
Traffic chaos on Highway 401 through Kitchener
Highway 401, through Kitchener, was brought to a standstill Friday due to an investigation by Ontario Provincial Police.
-
Family of Guelph, Ont. man killed in B.C. crash pushing for case review
The family of a Guelph, Ont. man who was killed in a car crash in British Columbia is pushing for a review of the case, after learning about the charge that a driver involved is now facing.
-
Region of Waterloo considers reducing, and even cutting, some services to keep tax increase down
The Region of Waterloo is considering reducing or eliminating some services in an effort to lower the potential 2025 tax increase.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon temporary smudge location to be taken down
While the City of Saskatoon says it granted a temporary permit for smudging and a ceremonial open fire, that expired at 6p.m. Tuesday night.
-
'A huge value addition': Sask. scientists develop way to make canola meal more profitable
Researchers at the University of Saskatchewan are looking at making the canola crop more profitable.
-
Missing 60-year-old Sask. man found dead
The Saskatchewan RCMP says 60-year-old Clayton Cameron, reported missing earlier this week, has been found dead.
Northern Ontario
-
Man fined $10K for abandoning homemade barge in Lake Nipissing
A man from Lavigne, Ont., has been fined $10,000 for abandoning a homemade barge in Lake Nipissing.
-
Another 60 cm of snow possible in the Sault as severe weather continues
Closures and cancellations are piling up in Sault Ste. Marie as a major winter storm continues for another day Friday.
-
Heavy police presence on road in Iroquois Falls
Members of the public are being asked to avoid the area of Nellie Lake Road West in Iroquois Falls.
London
-
CTV News London’s top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News London has gathered all of the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
-
Parts of region bracing for up to one metre of snow this weekend
It’s a day for digging in Bruce County. School buses across Bruce and Grey counties were cancelled Friday due to snowsqualls that dumped as much as 15 centimetres of snow on the region overnight.
-
Crown witness describes chaotic night after bush party shooting
Crown witness Reece Davidson, 21, told the jury that he was at the bush bash off of Pack Road in southwest London with a bunch of his young friends on July 30, 2021.
Barrie
-
Man airlifted with critical injuries after Haliburton crash
One person was airlifted to a trauma centre with serious injuries after a collision in Haliburton on Friday.
-
Former Ont. teacher charged with sexually assaulting a teen nearly 50 years ago
A senior from Clearview Township faces charges in connection with an investigation into a sexual assault involving a teen nearly 50 years ago.
-
Jury delivers verdict in Midland landlord's second-degree murder case
The Midland man facing second-degree murder for the death of his tenant in 2021 was found not guilty on Friday.
Windsor
-
Breaking
Breaking Guilty on all counts: Windsor man convicted of careless driving in Retrofest double fatal collision
The Windsor man charged in connection to the double fatal Retrofest collision has been convicted on all counts.
-
'All the indicators are fantastic': Devonshire Mall braces for record breaking crowds this Black Friday weekend
Thousands of shoppers are expected to head to Devonshire Mall in full force this weekend in search of holiday savings and the best Black Friday deals.
-
Model railroad program inspiring next generation
Model railroading is a popular hobby. It can be as simple as a train on a small oval track or a complex rail system with detailed scenery.
Vancouver Island
-
Yuletide festivities help kick off holiday season in Greater Victoria
Greater Victoria has a host of yuletide festivities this weekend for residents ready to kick off the holiday season.
-
Supreme Court clears way for B.C. to include other governments in opioid lawsuit
B.C. Attorney General Niki Sharma says a Supreme Court of Canada victory has cleared a "pathway" for governments across the country to go after opioid makers and distributors for damages arising from the opioid crisis.
-
Study of 2023 Okanagan wildfires recommends limiting development in high-risk areas
A study into the devastating wildfires that struck British Columbia's Okanagan region in 2023 has recommended that government and industry limit development in high-fire-risk areas.
Kelowna
-
Study of 2023 Okanagan wildfires recommends limiting development in high-risk areas
A study into the devastating wildfires that struck British Columbia's Okanagan region in 2023 has recommended that government and industry limit development in high-fire-risk areas.
-
Kelowna, B.C., to host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026
The Western Hockey League's Kelowna Rockets will host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026, the Canadian Hockey League said Wednesday.
-
545 vehicles impounded in 332 days: BC Highway Patrol pleads for drivers to slow down
Mounties with the BC Highway Patrol in Kelowna say they've impounded more than 545 vehicles for excessive speed and aggressive driving so far this year. That works out to more than 1.6 per day.
Lethbridge
-
City of Lethbridge launches 'Goosinator' tool to manage waterfowl at lakes
While it may look colourful and cartoonish to humans, a new tool is designed to represent a predator for geese and other species at Henderson Lake to improve water quality.
-
Western Slam basketball tournament tips off in Lethbridge
The inaugural Western Slam tournament got underway Thursday evening at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena.
-
Unattended candle led to fire inside Lethbridge home: officials
An investigation is underway after a fire at a Lethbridge home on Friday.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Two arrested following shooting on Manitoulin Island
The Manitoulin detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police have two people in custody following a shooting incident in Wikwemikong Unceded Territory on Thursday.
-
Another 60 cm of snow possible in the Sault as severe weather continues
Closures and cancellations are piling up in Sault Ste. Marie as a major winter storm continues for another day Friday.
-
Northern MPP calls for Sept 30 to be stat holiday in Ontario
Kiiwetinoong MPP Sol Mamakwa wants to make Sept. 30 a statutory holiday in Ontario.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland's LGBTQ2S+ bar paid drag queens $37.50. Tara Nova called them out.
If the screaming crowd in the twinkling Majestic Theatre in downtown St. John's was any indication, Newfoundland drag queen Tara Nova will never have to accept $37.50 for a show again.
-
'Who profits on hunger?': Inuit send pleading emails to minister about food costs
People in Nunavut and northern Labrador have been writing to Canadian government officials this year to say grocers were charging exorbitant prices despite receiving a federal subsidy.
-
As N.L. firm pivots, scientists say Canada's green hydrogen dreams are far-fetched
A Newfoundland energy company's embrace of data centres is raising doubts about eastern Canadian hopes of harnessing the region's howling winds to supply Germany with power from green hydrogen.
Regina's LED volume wall leaving Sask. months after opening
Less than a year after an LED volume wall was introduced to the film world in Saskatchewan, the equipment is making its exit from the province.
'My dear Carmel': Lost letters returned to 103-year-old Guelph, Ont. woman
A young history buff was able to reunite a Guelph, Ont. woman with letters written by her husband almost 80 years ago.
'We have to do something': Homeless advocates in Moncton reaching out for help over holidays
Twice a week, Joanne and Jeff Jonah fill up their vehicle full of snacks and sandwiches and deliver them to the homeless in downtown Moncton, N.B.
100-year-old Winnipeg man walks blocks to see his wife
It's considered lucky to live to be 100, but often when you hit that milestone, you're faced with significant mobility issues. Not Winnipeg's Jack Mudry. The centenarian regularly walks five blocks to get where he wants to go, the care home where his wife Stella lives.
Video shows B.C. cat bursting through pet door to confront raccoons
Several hungry raccoons were chased off a B.C. couple’s deck this week by one over-confident house cat – who was ultimately lucky to saunter away unscathed.
Trailer Park Boys host Canadian premiere of new movie in Dartmouth
Sunday night was a big night for the Trailer Park Boys, as Ricky, Julian and Bubbles hosted an advanced screening of their new movie in Dartmouth, N.S.
Deer spotted wearing high-visibility safety jacket in Northern B.C.
Andrea Arnold is used to having to slow down to let deer cross the road in her Northern B.C. community. But this weekend she saw something that made her pull over and snap a photo.
From cellphones to dentures: Inside Halifax Transit’s lost and found
Every single item misplaced on a bus or ferry in the Halifax Regional Municipality ends up in a small office at the Halifax Transit Bridge Terminal in Dartmouth, N.S.
Torontonians identify priorities, concerns in new city survey
A new public opinion survey has found that 40 per cent of Torontonians don’t feel safe, while half reported that the quality of life in the city has worsened over the last year.
-
Prime Minister Trudeau meets Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau landed in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Friday evening to meet with U.S.-president elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, sources confirm to CTV News.
-
Canada is pausing private refugee sponsorship applications until 2026
Canada is pausing private refugee sponsorships from groups of five or more people and community organizations to help clear a backlog of applications.
-
Canada pledges $50M for Palestinian humanitarian needs ahead of Gaza aid conference
Canada announce $50 million in humanitarian aid for Palestinians in both the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, and calls Israel to not undermine the UNRWA.
-
Study reveals ‘strong genetic connection’ between period pain and depression
Up to 90 per cent of people who menstruate experience pain during their periods. For some, that pain is severe and linked with symptoms of depression.
-
'Absolutely been a success': Responders looks back at 988, Canada's Suicide Crisis Helpline, one year later
In its first year, responders for Canada's Suicide Crisis Helpline, known as 988, have answered more than 300,000 calls and texts in communities nationwide.
-
British lawmakers give initial approval to a bill to allow terminally ill adults to end their lives
British lawmakers gave initial approval on Friday to a bill to help terminally ill adults end their lives in England and Wales, following an impassioned debate that saw people sharing personal stories of loss and suffering.
-
As Australia bans social media for children, Quebec is paying close attention
As Australia moves to ban social media for children under 16, Quebec is debating whether to follow suit.
-
No more ID? Air Canada rolls out facial recognition tech at Vancouver airport
Air Canada is rolling out facial recognition technology at the gate, making it the first Canadian airline to deploy the software in a bid to make the boarding process smoother.
-
Competition Bureau suing Google, wants company to sell off two advertising services
The Competition Bureau is suing Google over alleged anticompetitive conduct in the tech giant's online advertising business and wants the company to sell off two of its services and pay a penalty.
-
Dwayne Johnson reveals he wears a bodysuit in live-action 'Moana': 'We got caught'
Dwayne 'The Rock' confirmed he wears a bodysuit in the live-action version of 'Moana,' which will hit theaters in 2026, after photos published of Johnson on set.
-
Billboard apologizes to Taylor Swift for video snafu
Billboard put together a video of some of Swift's achievements and used a clip from Kanye West's music video for the song 'Famous.'
-
Nick Cannon says he's seeking help for narcissistic personality disorder
Nick Cannon has spoken out about his recent diagnosis of narcissistic personality disorder, saying 'I need help.'
-
Oil and gas drilling projected to reach 10-year high, but Trump tariffs pose threat
Canada's oil and gas well drilling sector is poised to employ more people next year than it has in a decade, but the job growth could be derailed if president-elect Donald Trump makes good on his tariffs threat.
-
Questrade lays off undisclosed number of employees
Questrade Financial Group Inc. says it has laid off an undisclosed number of employees to better fit its business strategy.
-
Canada Bread owner sues Maple Leaf over alleged bread price-fixing
Canada Bread owner Grupo Bimbo is suing Maple Leaf Foods for more than $2 billion, saying it lied about the company's involvement in an alleged bread price-fixing conspiracy.
-
Pastor fights off Thanksgiving would-be burglar with jiu-jitsu training
When a would-be burglar broke in to a California church on Thanksgiving day, he encountered an unexpected obstacle: A pastor, trained in martial arts and determined to defend his house of worship.
-
Notre Dame Cathedral unveils its new interior 5 years after devastating fire
After more than five years of frenetic, but sometimes interrupted, reconstruction work, Notre Dame Cathedral showed itself anew to the world Friday, with rebuilt soaring ceilings and creamy good-as-new stonework erasing sombre memories of its devastating fire in 2019.
-
The Vienna sausage stand is more than just a snack stall. Now it has a UNESCO heritage recognition
The Vienna sausage stand is a place where the street sweeper, the manager, the tourist and the celebrity converge for the same tasty snack. Now it also has the official stamp of approval as part of Austria’s heritage.
-
John Herdman resigns as head coach of Toronto FC
John Herdman, embroiled in the drone-spying scandal that has dogged Canada Soccer, has resigned as coach of Toronto FC.
-
Linebacker remains in stable condition, hours after U.S. university announces his death
Alabama A&M linebacker Medrick Burnett Jr. remains hospitalized with a head injury suffered in an October game, the school said hours after announcing that he had died.
-
Canadian men climb four places to No. 31, reach all-time high in FIFA world rankings
Canada will finish out the year at a career-high in the FIFA rankings after climbing four places to No. 31.
-
Highway 407 owner says no active buyback discussions with Ontario government
Pressure is increasing on the provincial government to tap into the underused tolled Highway 407 to unclog congestion on Highway 401.
-
Hyundai recalling hundreds of thousands of cars and SUVs in Canada, U.S.
Hyundai is recalling hundreds of thousands of SUVs and small cars in the U.S. and Canada because the rearview camera image may not show up on the screens.
-
Trump's tariffs would devastate auto sector, raise consumer costs: industry leader
An auto industry leader says U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's threat of tariffs on Canadian goods would have devastating effects for the sector, forcing both Canadian and U.S. consumers to pay higher prices.