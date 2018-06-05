

CTVNews.ca Staff





A tweet about two Edmonton men who paid about 800 per cent more than they should have for a short ride to a Las Vegas casino is proving popular online.

Sin City local Steve Kaye had just left work on Friday when the two guys flagged down his car at a red light near the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. Kaye said he told the pair he wasn’t their Uber driver. Before he knew it, the men were getting comfortable in his back seat.

“I said a few times, ‘Hey, listen, I’m not an Uber.’ They said, ‘How about $US75?’ I said, ‘I’ll drive you wherever you want,’” Kaye told CTV Edmonton on Monday. “Once they started talking I was like, ‘Ah, they’re Canadian. It’s safe. We’re good.’”

The Edmontonians introduced themselves as Bruce and Craig. They chatted to Kaye about hockey. (Because of course.) The short four-kilometre journey to Caesars Palace would have cost about $8.50, if they had used a real Uber.

Kaye immortalized his random Canadian encounter with a selfie that he posted to Twitter on Friday. So far, he’s received an invite to an Edmonton Oilers game, and plenty of comments, including how “This is so Edmonton.”

“I’m just waiting on the Prime Minister to call, because pretty much everybody else in Canada has called me at this point,” Kaye said. “Now I want to visit. These guys were awesome.”

With a report from CTV Edmonton’s Bill Fortier