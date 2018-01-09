Fans applauded Celine Dion’s classy treatment of a concertgoer at her show in Las Vegas, after the woman stormed the stage and gyrated against the Canadian singer.

The incident happened at Caesars Palace, where Dion is currently in the midst of a concert residency, during a performance on Jan. 5.

Dion welcomed the woman on stage, told her she loved her and repeatedly waved off her bouncers during the encounter, which was partially captured on video by a fan in the audience.

“I’m glad you came up on stage tonight,” Dion says to the woman at the beginning of the video. “I’m glad that you wanted to come closer to me.”

The woman seems to take that comment as an invitation, and proceeds to throw her arms around Dion’s shoulders, raise one leg and gyrate her pelvis against the singer’s body. Dion’s mouth opens in shock during the awkward moment, but she quickly recovers and starts singing the theme song from the children’s show “Barney.”

“I love you… you love me,” she sings, as a grey-suited bouncer approaches the woman.

But Dion does not let the bouncer haul the woman away. “Olivier, you can leave her here but stay with her because she’ll need you,” Dion says to him.

A second bouncer soon joins the first, but Dion tells them to keep their distance. “They’re my friends,” she tells the woman, who repeatedly tells the bouncers not to touch her.

Dion tells the woman she wants to help her, and urges her to make a change in her life for 2018.

“We’re going to make a change for your baby, because you know what? We’ve got something in common,” she tells the woman. “We’ve got babies that we love. And we’re going to fight for them.”

It’s unclear whether the woman is pregnant, at the show with children or if she told Dion she has kids at home.

The bouncers eventually escort the woman off stage, although she appears to stumble as she descends the stairs. Dion then stages a dramatic fall to the floor after seeing the woman go down.

The Canadian songstress thanked her audience for their patience after the incident.

“Some people go through a lot,” she says in the video. “And some people need to talk, and I want to say thank you to all of you, because for maybe five minutes we have given this lady a moment to talk.”

She also thanked her bouncers for doing their jobs.