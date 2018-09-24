'I'll never forgive you:' Victim impact statements at hearing for Calgary killer
Family members of Dawns Baptiste. Louise Baptiste, left to right, Alex Baptiste and Michelle Baptiste are shown in this recent photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lauren Krugel
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, September 24, 2018 1:11PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 24, 2018 1:36PM EDT
CALGARY -- The brother of a Calgary woman who was raped and murdered in 2015 says he'll never forgive her killer.
Curtis Healy was found guilty of first-degree murder Friday in the death of Dawns Baptiste.
The conviction comes with an automatic life sentence.
The trial heard Healy stomped Baptiste's head, raped her and "finished her off" with a large rock.
Alex Baptiste, who testified about the last time he saw his sister alive, addressed Healy directly.
He told Healy, who sat motionless, that he took away his little sister, and a mother who had goals.
"I'll never forgive you for this," Alex Baptiste said Monday. "You took away my niece and my nephews' mother. My mother's without a daughter, a beautiful daughter."
Baptiste had four children, who range in age from five to 13.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- 'I'll never forgive you:' Victim impact statements at hearing for Calgary killer
- Mounties hunt on-the-run assault suspect who escaped custody
- Concordia University names engineering faculty after female graduate Gina Cody
- Second woman arrested for murder in Ottawa hotel death
- Tight race between Liberals and Tories as New Brunswick goes to the polls