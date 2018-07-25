

Nick Kirmse, CTVNews.ca





Walk in, sit down, and relax. That’s how Mike Martyniuk has been doing business for 58 years now.

Martyniuk is the owner of Winnipeg barber shop Mike’s Place, a local institution where generations of men have gone for shaves and cuts.

This Saturday, its doors are closing for good.

“It’s time,” he told CTV News.

At 78, Martyniuk is calling it quits. It’s a bittersweet ending to a career he’s had for the majority of his adult life.

“I’ll miss the people,” Martyniuk said. “Fantastic people. From all walks of life.”

Though he initially hoped to sell the shop to another barber and stay on to help the transition, Martyniuk said he couldn’t find anyone interested.

It’s got some of his clients asking where they’re supposed to go now. With Mike’s Place closing down, they’re losing more than a barber – they’re losing a friend.

“I won’t see him all that much – we play at different golf courses,” joked John Falk, a regular at the shop for more than 40 years. “(I) tried to convince him to get his basement with a little barber chair in it, but he won’t do it.”

Martyniuk was only 19 when he decided to become a barber, more by chance than anything. Between jobs, he went to Winnipeg to visit his older brothers just as one of them began his studies at barber school.

His brother left the program after only three days, and pushed Martyniuk to take his place.

“He takes the smock off himself, throws it on me, and says ‘You’re staying, I’m going.’” Martyniuk said. “And that was it.”

He struck out on his own after 12 years working for another barber, moving around several times before finding his current location, where he’s been for more than 40 years.

“I took a chance and never looked back,” Martyniuk said.

Working 11 hours a day, Martyniuk built his business from the ground up, supporting a family of five.

Decades later, he still says that he doesn’t regret a day of it.

“You’ve gotta like what you’re doing,” Martyniuk said. “I was lucky I was good enough with the people that people liked me, and I liked them.”

With a report from CTV News’ Manitoba Bureau Chief Jill Macyshon