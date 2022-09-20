Sex assault trial continues for military officer who led COVID-19 vaccine campaign
Warning: This story describes details of an alleged sexual assault
The sexual assault trial of Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, who led the federal government's COVID-19 vaccine campaign, continues in a Gatineau, Que., courtroom today.
The complainant in the case testified yesterday that she woke up to the alleged assault one night in early 1988 at the military college in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que.
The complainant said she woke up and realized that a man had taken her hand and was masturbating himself with it, while another hand was on her breast.
She told the court she opened her eye and recognized Fortin, then pushed him away and told him to get off her before he backed away.
Fortin's defence lawyer stated that she would vigorously contest the complainant's identification of Fortin, and her cross-examination of the complainant is expected to conclude this morning before other witnesses are called to testify.
Fortin maintains his innocence and is also challenging his removal from the vaccine campaign in Federal Court.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2022
