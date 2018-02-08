

CTVNews.ca Staff





A woman in Glace Bay, N.S. says the abandonment of the other unit in her duplex has led to extensive damage to her own home, and she struggling to pay for the repairs.

Kim Losier says the tenants who used to live on the other half of her duplex neglected the property for years and then suddenly abandoned the home in January.

Their side of the building no longer has a proper roof, which is allowing rain and snow to come in.

“But the biggest problem is when they left, they sold the oil tank. They didn't turn off the water and their pipes burst. It flooded in through the adjoining walls and ceilings,” she told CTV Atlantic.

The flood caused extensive water damage to the walls and ceilings in Losier’s bathroom and stairwell.

Officials with the Cape Breton Regional Municipality arrived to shut down the water but have been unable to contact anyone to take responsibility for the home.

Three brothers used to own the abandoned side of the duplex but all have died, leaving no one to decide whether damage to the abandoned property will be repaired.

The municipality could demolish that side of the duplex, but officials say the administrative process to allow them to do so could take more than two months.

“We can’t find someone who’s responsible for the property so we can't get a waiver signed,” CBRM buildings manager Paul Burt told CTV Atlantic. “Ultimately, it will go to council with a demolition order.”

Before that can happen, Losier will need to come up with more than $30,000 to create a new exterior wall, Burt said.

“When we knock down that half of the wall, that interior partition wall has to be upgraded to be structurally sound, to be an exterior wall, to be weatherproof, to be insulated,” he said.

Losier says she doesn't have insurance because the premiums would have been more than she can afford.

“I'm a single mom. I'm raising my son on my own. I work full time and I do the best with what I have,” Losier told CTV Atlantic between tears.

Neighbour Anita Ransome and her husband have helped to rip out the damaged walls and floor and repair what they can. Other friends have started a GoFundMe page to try to raise $5,000.

But Losier says at times, the stress of her situation is more than she can handle.

“I just want to cry. Some days, I just want to pack up and walk away. If my neighbours can do it so easily, why can't I?”

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore