

Austin Delaney, Sean Davidson and Katherine DeClerq , CTV News Toronto





In a newly released police interview, accused Toronto van attacker Alek Minassian suggests that a lack of attention from women is what pushed him to take action.

Investigators allege the 26-year-old killed 10 people and injured 16 others as he plowed a rental van into them along Yonge Street in April of last year. Eight women and two men died in the attack. The victims' ages ranged between 22 and 94 years old.

Minassian was taken into police custody shortly after officers were called to the scene.

In June of this year, a decision to proceed with a judge-only trial in Minassian’s case was made. The trial is expected to get underway in February 2020.

In a four-hour interview with police, recorded just hours after the attack, the Thornhill man tells police his problems with women began as early as 2013 when he went to a Halloween house party.

