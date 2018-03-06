

CTVNews.ca Staff





A young man reported missing early Saturday has been found alive, thanks to two friends who spotted his car in the woods outside New Glasgow, N.S.

Ahmed Mohamed, 19, was last seen leaving a bar in New Glasgow early Saturday, and was reported missing when he didn’t make it home.

Authorities feared the worst, but it was a passerby and his friend who ultimately saved Mohamed’s life.

Chris Selig snapped a photo on Saturday afternoon of a red car that appeared to have gone off the road and crashed into some trees, approximately 15 kilometres outside New Glasgow. He shared the photo with his friend, Brian Ward.

Ward was celebrating his birthday and thought nothing more of the photo until the end of the night, when his wife mentioned that a man had gone missing with his red Mazda 3.

“As soon as she (said) that, I jumped out of bed. I said, ‘Come on, we’ve got to go,’” Ward told CTV Atlantic.

Ward and Selig went to the spot where the photo was taken and confirmed that the vehicle’s licence plate matched that of the missing man. Then they called 911.

RCMP Cpl. Mark Murnaghan brought in a K-9 unit to search for Mohamed and quickly found him a short distance away.

“I flashed the flashlight in his face and his head moved, so obviously, I knew he was alive,” Murnaghan said.

Mohamed was taken to hospital in serious condition.

“It could have been worse,” Murnaghan said. “I think a lot of people that were on scene that morning were probably expecting not so much of a happy ending, but he was very lucky.”

With files from CTV Atlantic