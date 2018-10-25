

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca Staff





An eight-year-old boy in Toronto narrowly escaped after two gunmen fired a hail of bullets in his direction in a shocking act of violence caught on camera.

The boy, who is not being identified, said he was on his way to buy candy from a local store in the city’s Rexdale neighbourhood at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Saturday when a white SUV pulled up behind him. As he was about to enter the shop, he said he heard a loud noise.

“I heard a loud bang. I turned around and I seen [sic] a guy in a black hoodie walking up the hill so I ran quick,” he told CTV Toronto on Wednesday.

In the security footage, one of two suspected gunmen can be seen walking across the street firing numerous shots in the direction of the store as the young boy takes cover nearby.

“That’s when I got scared,” the boy recalled. “I ran. I was just breathing in and out, and then they left.”

Toronto police discovered 15 shell casings at the scene of the shooting on Jamestown Crescent.

“It’s a miracle that this young boy wasn’t struck,” Supt. Ron Taverner of 23 Division said at a news conference on Wednesday.

Investigators believe the intended target was a man seen on surveillance video crossing the street towards the store just moments before the shooting.

“It’s very outrageous that this has taken place in our community,” Taverner said. “That people have a total disregard for human life, for children playing in an area and it speaks volumes about the number of guns that are out on the street.”

As of Sunday, there have been 336 shootings in Toronto, 26 more than at the same time last year, according to Toronto police data. The city’s gun violence has sparked heated debate, with some calling for an outright ban on owning handguns.

The eight-year-old boy’s mother said this isn’t the first time her son has witnessed a shooting in their neighbourhood.

“Nobody should go through this regardless of the age, but an eight-year-old having a traumatic experience like this? It shouldn’t be happening,” she said.

The area has seen so much gun violence that the boy and his friends have made a game of hiding when they see black SUVs.

“Like all black cars, we used to think that because we used to think they were trying to be stealthy,” he explained.

In fact, the boy was playing the game with six friends the evening of the shooting.

“They have to, it’s survival,” the boy’s mother said. “That’s not a game to be playing, but what can you do when you live here?”

Police described one of the suspects as a black male with a medium build who was wearing a dark coloured jacket, dark pants, and a hooded sweatshirt. The suspects’ vehicle is described as a white 2010 or 2011 Toyota Rav4.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact police.

With a report from CTV Toronto’s Tracy Tong