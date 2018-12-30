

CTVNews.ca Staff, with files from CTV Atlantic’s Ryan MacDonald





Local police are investigating a theft of about $4,000 from a Cape Breton, N.S. Catholic church that was broken into just before Christmas.

Father Patrick O'Neill told CTV Atlantic that he felt violated after realizing that his parish was broken into while he was hosting a holiday gathering in another building.

"I made the discovery later in the evening when I was walking by the door and I was kind of shocked, and I had asked the secretary if she had left the door open, she said no," O'Neill said. "When I looked in, I noticed the door casing was cracked and it was obvious it was kicked in."

He said that when he checked the desk drawer in his church office, around $4,000 in an envelope—some from a fundraiser the night before— was gone.

"It was quite a significant amount of money to lose, but thank God for insurance really, because we will recoup that," he said.

The break-in was caught on the church's video surveillance cameras and the footage has been turned over to the Cape Breton Regional Police.

O'Neill said that the major crimes unit is investigating.

While he wants whoever is responsible to be caught, the priest is hoping that the money will simply be returned to the church.

"I'm a priest, I mean, I'm not going to judge people, but I feel bad for the person who did it," O'Neill said.