'I don't think anyone was more concerned than me': PM Trudeau tells convoy commission
Taking the stand before the federal inquiry examining the federal government's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act to shut down last winter's "Freedom Convoy" protests, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it was clear early on that it would be "a different brand" of demonstration, and as it progressed the pressure ramped up for him to step in.
Testifying about the international pressure on Canada by the time the border blockades began to snarl Canada-U.S. trade, PM Trudeau was asked by commission council Shantona Chaudhury if he thought U.S. President Joe Biden was just as concerned about the protests' impact as he was. Trudeau said "no."
"I think he was very concerned, but I don’t think anyone was more concerned than me," Trudeau told the commission.
Trudeau started his appearance before the Public Order Emergency Commission on Friday, going through the chronology of the protests and invocation, testifying that as preparations were being made, there was "already a little bit of worry that this might be a different brand of event than Canadians were used to seeing."
The prime minister testified that he thought the anger seen among people planning to protest reminded him of anger seen during the 2021 federal election campaign. After the protesters rolled into the nation's capital it wasn't long before he was hearing directly from local MPs and then-Ottawa mayor Jim Watson about having the federal government intervene because, by the end of the first weekend, police's ability to keep it under control "was not exactly there."
"I dare say that citizens of Ottawa are used to political activity and protests on the Hill on a range of things. But this was present in their daily lives and disrupting their weekend in a way that wasn't a usual political protest," Trudeau said. "From the intimidation and harassment of people for wearing masks, to a very concerning story about folks disrupting the nearby homeless shelter and soup kitchen, there were indications that there was a level of disregard for others that unfortunately, we had seen examples of during the election campaign."
The prime minister is the last witness to testify as part of the weeks-long public hearing process, sparked by his decision on Feb. 14 to invoke the never-before-used federal powers out of fear for Canada's economic and national security.
HOW DID WE GET HERE?
Over the last six weeks in examining what led up to the invocation, the commission has learned about the impact on Ottawa residents and city council, the dysfunction in the Ottawa Police Service, and the chain of command and information-sharing struggles between the OPP and RCMP.
The hearings also painted clear pictures of the frustration that came from Ontario government's apparent lacking involvement, the convoy organizers' power struggles and grassroots social media origins, and the priority put on the border blockades for economic and diplomatic reasons.
Over the last and final two weeks, Commissioner Paul Rouleau has heard about the incredible amount of federal bureaucracy involved, differing interpretations of what the Emergencies Act as drafted decades ago prescribes when declaring a national public order emergency, and what role top cabinet ministers had in proposing solutions.
Limiting the findings, however, has been the federal government's refusal to waive solicitor-client privilege as it pertains to the legal advice cabinet received about whether the protests reached the CSIS Act threshold of a "threat to the security of Canada," coupled with a gradual release of sometimes highly redacted government documents.
In effecting the extraordinary powers after high-level consultation with the premiers and opposition leaders, the federal government put in place a sweeping range of measures to support the provinces, municipalities, and police forces facing the continued demonstrations. The act was then revoked on Feb. 23.
This entire commission process was sparked by Trudeau's invocation of the Act, as with deciding to declare a national public order emergency, an entire accountability process was enacted, requiring Trudeau to strike this commission, which will have to present its report to Parliament by Feb. 20.
