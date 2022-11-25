'I don't think anyone was more concerned than me': PM Trudeau tells convoy commission

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | 'I don't think anyone was more concerned than me': PM Trudeau tells convoy commission

Taking the stand before the federal inquiry examining the federal government's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act to shut down last winter's 'Freedom Convoy' protests, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it was clear early on that it would be 'a different brand' of demonstration, and as it progressed the pressure ramped up for him to step in.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appears as a witness at the Public Order Emergency Commission, in Ottawa, on Nov. 25, 2022. (Justin Tang / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

'Freedom Convoy 2.0' being planned for February 2023

An organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' says he's planning a reunion in Ottawa in February. James Bauder, the founder of Canada Unity, a group that called for an end to all vaccine mandates, posted on Facebook calling for a 'Freedom Convoy 2.0' Feb. 17 to 21 in Ottawa.

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

  • WATCH LIVE

    WATCH LIVE | 'I don't think anyone was more concerned than me': PM Trudeau tells convoy commission

    Taking the stand before the federal inquiry examining the federal government's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act to shut down last winter's 'Freedom Convoy' protests, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it was clear early on that it would be 'a different brand' of demonstration, and as it progressed the pressure ramped up for him to step in.

  • 'Time was up': Takeaways from PMO staff testimony on Trudeau's decision to invoke Emergencies Act

    On Thursday, a trio of top staffers in the Prime Minister's Office testified before the Public Order Emergency Commission examining the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act. Chief of Staff Katie Telford, Deputy Chief of Staff Brian Clow, and Director of Policy John Brodhead took the stand as a panel, testifying about the roles they played during the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and as senior officials were examining what options they had to address the Ottawa occupation and border blockades.

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social