A B.C. mother who thought she was being buried alive in her car says she couldn’t bring herself to say goodbye to her loved ones, even as she made what could have been her last phone call from the bottom of a watery sinkhole.

Karena Donnelly, of Nanoose Bay, B.C., was driving home along Vancouver Island’s Rumming Road Sunday night during a rainstorm, when her vehicle hit a massive sinkhole in the road. “The road was just gone and I hit the brakes,” she told CTV Vancouver Island.

But it was too late. Her vehicle went over the edge and tumbled into the 20-metre pit, flipping over twice before coming to rest upside down in the fast-rising water and mud.

“I remember seeing my arms and my body sort of flailing around,” she said. “The water was just pouring over my car so much.”

Bumped, bruised and panicked, Donnelly grabbed her phone and made a frantic call to her boyfriend, Mac Volkamer.

“Help me! My car went into a hole in the road!” she told him, in an audio recording the couple shared with CTV Vancouver. “There’s a waterfall, the road is falling apart. I’m in a hole… It’s filling up with water.”

It was a terrifying call to receive, Volkamer said. “I knew she was trapped and panicked, water was coming in and she couldn’t get out. And then the phone went blank,” he told CTV Vancouver Island.

Volkamer sprang into action after the phone went dead. He dialled 911 and directed emergency crews to Donnelly as best he could, describing her route home and hoping they would find her along the way.

“They’ll find her,” he remembers thinking at the time. “I just didn’t know if it was going to be in time.”

Donnelly remained trapped in the car, mud up to her chest, texting with her kids in what she hoped would not be her last conversation with them. She told them she loved them, “and then I stopped talking to them because I didn’t want to say goodbye,” she said.

Arrowsmith Search and Rescue eventually found the sinkhole and, two hours after Donnelly first went into the hole, rescuer Nick Rivers rappelled down after her.

Rivers says he was struck by how much noise the car made as it filled up with mud. “The bangs and the crashing sounds that were coming out of it were deafening,” he said.

Rivers reached the car in time and managed to get to Donnelly, whom he pulled out through the car’s back window.

“He’s a hero,” Volkamer said.

Donnelly suffered a few bumps and bruises and a case of whiplash from the incident, but she’s expected to recover.

“This is a wakeup call,” she said of the incident. “I’m not ready, and I’m still here, and I’m grateful.”

With files from CTV Vancouver Island