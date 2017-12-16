Hydro One releases names of 4 employees killed in helicopter crash
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, December 16, 2017 10:18AM EST
TWEED, Ont. - Ontario's largest electricity provider has released the names its four employees who were killed in a helicopter crash in eastern Ontario on Thursday.
Hydro One identified the men as 39-year-old James Barager, 27-year-old Kyle Shorrock, and Jeff Howes and Darcy Jansen, both 26.
The men were killed while working on a transmission tower in Tweed, Ont., north of Kingston.
Hydro One says Barager, the pilot, had been with the company since 2009 and was from the Orillia, Ont., area.
Howes, of Bath, Ont., and Jansen, of Long Sault, Ont., were both line technicians and had been with Hydro One since August 2013.
Shorrock, of Inverary, Ont., had been with the company since 2014 and was also a line technician.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- B.C. woman brain injured in crash as a baby gets almost $1.2 million in damages
- 3 teens charged in Winnipeg school yard stabbing death
- Man dead after wrong-way crash between SUV and truck in Ontario
- RCMP charge man and woman after five kids removed from Saskatchewan home
- Hydro One releases names of 4 employees killed in helicopter crash