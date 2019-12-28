MONCTON, N.B. -- An Air Canada Express flight with 16 passengers on board was forced to make an emergency landing at the Greater Moncton Romeo LeBlanc International Airport early Saturday as a result of an issue with its landing gear.

Flight 8724, operated by Jazz, was enroute from Gaspe in Quebec to the Magdalen Islands when the crew noticed a problem with a hydraulic system.

Teri Udle, a spokeswoman for Jazz, says as a precautionary measure, the flight was diverted to Moncton, N.B., and landed safely without incident.

Udle says the Dash 8 aircraft is equipped with multiple hydraulic systems and passengers were not at risk.

An airport spokeswoman, Julie Pondant, says emergency response crews were on scene when the plane landed around 3 a.m.

Another flight was arranged to take the passengers to their destination later in the day.