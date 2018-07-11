Hurricane Chris to bring heavy rain, strong winds to Newfoundland
HALIFAX - Environment Canada says hurricane Chris will steer clear of Nova Scotia before bringing heavy rainfall and strong winds to the southeastern half of Newfoundland as a post-tropical storm late Thursday.
The national weather forecaster says the storm intensified as it accelerated northeast on Tuesday.
Chris will continue moving north over the next few days and will pass well south of Nova Scotia before weakening as it moves towards Newfoundland's Avalon Peninsula as a post-tropical storm late Thursday evening.
Environment Canada says a special weather statement will be issued today for potentially heavy rainfall, strong winds and storm surges in southeastern Newfoundland.
Forecasters say more than 50 millimetres of rain could fall in southeastern Newfoundland and possibly over easternmost areas of Nova Scotia, and winds could gust up to 100 kilometres and hour in parts of Newfoundland.
Ocean swells along southern coast of Newfoundland are expected to reach eight metres in some areas.
