The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, November 24, 2018 8:02AM EST
MAGNETAWAN, Ont. - Provincial police say an accident involving a commercial vehicle has claimed the life of a 24-year-old Huntsville, Ont. man.
It happened Friday morning in Magnetawan, Ont, just north of Huntsville.
Police say the man, identified as Devin Gilpin, was installing tire chains on the vehicle when it rolled forward on top on him.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the investigation is continuing with the assistance of the Ministry of Labour.
