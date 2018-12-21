Hunter, 49, shot dead in Newfoundland woods
In this file photo, a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary crest is shown on the police department's Facebook page.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, December 21, 2018 2:29PM EST
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - A Newfoundland man is dead after being shot on a hunting trip Friday morning.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says the 49-year-old St. John's, N.L., man was hunting in woods south of the city core with another man when an "incident" occurred.
Police say they were called at 9:30 a.m., and the man was pronounced dead when first responders arrived on scene in the Goulds area of the city.
Police say there have been no charges but the RNC's Major Crime Unit is continuing to investigate.
The man's next of kin has been notified but his name has not yet been released.
