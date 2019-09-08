TORONTO – Dorian roared toward Newfoundland and Labrador on Sunday as word came down that parts of Nova Scotia might not see their electricity service restored for days.

The Canadian Hurricane Centre said shortly before 12 p.m. ADT that Dorian, now a post-tropical cyclone, was moving from the Gulf of St. Lawrence into the Strait of Belle Isle at 42 km/h. It was expected to continue to track northeastward, bringing strong winds and heavy rain along with it.

The storm was expected to pass through Newfoundland and Labrador with winds reaching hurricane strength at times. Forecasts called for the winds to diminish Sunday night into Monday, as the storm moved out over the ocean.

Hurricane warnings were ended late Sunday morning for Nova Scotia, as were tropical storm warnings for Prince Edward Island. Warnings remained in effect for western Newfoundland and the southeastern coast of Labrador, as well as the Blanc-Sablon and Chevery regions of eastern Quebec.

"It's still a hurricane-strength storm," Bob Robichaud, a meteorologist with the hurricane centre, said at a press conference in Halifax.

WIDESPREAD POWER OUTAGES

As of 1 p.m. ADT, authorities were reporting more than 335,000 properties in the dark due to more than 4,000 separate power outages in Nova Scotia.

More than 50,000 properties were without power in New Brunswick, according to NB Power, while Maritime Electric reported approximately 55,000 customers without service in P.E.I.

Nova Scotia Power CEO Karen Hutt told CTV News Channel that crews had restored service to approximately 40,000 properties since they began their work at midnight. They had been unable to tackle any outages on Saturday because of dangerously strong winds.

"As soon as conditions were safe for them to be in the field and do their work, then they were able to do that," she said.

Hutt was unable to give a specific timeline for when power would be restored, noting the widespread and scattershot nature of the outages.

"We're talking days at this point," she said.

Crews from Ontario and Quebec have been brought in to assist with the restoration and cleanup. In total, Hutt said, there were more than 1,000 people out Sunday as part of the effort.

The crews were focusing first on restoring power to hospitals, care facilities and other high-priority locations. Once those had been restored, they would work on outages affecting large volumes of homes and businesses.

Hutt warned people venturing outside in the storm's aftermath to stay away from fallen poles and wires.

"Don't take chances at all," she said.

"If (you) see a downed power line, assume that it is dangerous. Do not go anywhere near that."

According to Environment Canada, the number of power outages reported in Nova Scotia following Dorian's strike might be an all-time record for the province. At one point, about 80 per cent of Nova Scotia Power customers were in the dark.

TAKING STOCK OF DAMAGE

As the storm moved on from the Maritimes, attention was turning to assessment and cleanup. The hurricane centre said it had received reports of winds as strong as 144 km/h and rainfall totals as high as 150 mm in some areas.

Significant storm surge was reported in Halifax Harbour and along parts of New Brunswick's eastern coastline.

There had been no reports of serious injuries as of Sunday afternoon, but many reports of significant damage. Four residential buildings were evacuated because their roofs had been blown off.

The hurricane centre reported that it had heard of "countless" downed or uprooted trees across the Maritimes. A construction crane in downtown Halifax was also toppled, creating a twisted mess as it fell on an under-construction apartment building.

Military assistance was called in to help. Rear Admiral Craig Baines, the commander of Joint Task Force Atlantic, said 300 troops would be mobilized Sunday to help wherever they were needed, with 400 others available if needed.

