So many people are jamming the parade route celebrating the Toronto Raptors’ historic win that the buses carrying the players are stuck in traffic.

Police and city officials are asking the crowds to step back to allow the parade vehicles to proceed.

It had been predicted that as many as two million people would take in the historic celebration of the Toronto Raptors’ first NBA championship.

Tens of thousands of jubilant fans started packing a civic square in downtown Toronto and all along the parade route through the city early this morning.

Sixteen players are riding on five open-air double-decker buses, waving the Larry O’Brien Championship trophy in the air, smoking cigars and spraying the crowds with champagne.

The parade was expected to last about two and a half hours, beginning at Exhibition Place on the city’s west end to Nathan Phillips Square just in the shadow of Toronto City Hall. It is already more than an hour behind schedule.

Team president Masai Ujiri, the man credited with putting this winning team together, seemed overwhelmed by the exuberant crowds as he sat atop a convertible on the parade route alongside his family.

“This is awesome. It’s unbelievable to see so many people,” he said, proudly wearing a Got ‘Em championship T-shirt.

“We said we’d win in Toronto. We’ve won in Toronto and we will continue to win in Toronto.”

Raptors fans young and old, bandwagon and originals, have joined together to cheer on their team.

“Let’s go Raptors” and “We the North” chants are rippling through the jubilant crowds.

One long-time fan was wearing a homemade Raptors helmet, complete with bared teeth.

“When the Raptors had their home opener on Halloween many years ago I decided to make this,” said Mark, who stood outside Exhibition Place’s Princes’ Gates, where the parade will begin, waving a giant championship flag.

“We would always say it’s game day and now we can finally say it’s parade day, which is fantastic.”

Another fan, wearing a vintage purple jersey, says it’s a special time.

“Honestly, I teared up when they won. It was the time of our life and we’re here. We made history, baby.”

The parade includes Raptors global ambassador Drake, who flew back from a team celebration in Las Vegas with some of the players on a private plane.

Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia, a fixture at every Raptors home game since the team launched in 1995, is the honorary parade marshal.

An hour-long rally will take place at Nathan Phillips Square, with organizers being tight-lipped about the surprises they have in store. It’s expected that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be on hand and the Canadian Forces Snowbirds will do a flyover.

A separate viewing party will also be held a few kilometres away at a lakefront park.

Officials at Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment have said they hope 1.5 to 2 million people will be on hand for the parade. Toronto Mayor John Tory has declared Monday “We the North Day” in the city. But this team has been embraced across the country, evidenced by the huge Jurassic Park-style outdoor viewing parties held across Canada.

Ratings reports determined that 44 per cent of Canadians watched at least some of the decisive Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday when the Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors. It’s the first time the Raptors have won it all and, with all due respect to the Toronto FC of the MLS, the biggest win in Canadian sports since the Blue Jays took the World Series in 1993.

The parade and the subsequent street closures and transit re-routing are expected to create extensive congestion, but for once in Toronto, no one is talking about that.

"I heard we getting 2million got the parade," said point guard Kyle Lowry and longest-serving Raptop in a tweet Monday. "Grandma I know you front row already!!"

Raptors guard Fred VanVleet told a news conference Sunday that he was excited to revel in the festivities.

"I'm just looking forward to enjoying this moment with the city and with the people here who have been itching for this for so long," he said. "To finally be able to deliver is pretty special."

Raptors coach Nick Nurse, whose car was mobbed by fans Monday morning, added that the city's excitement has been a sight to behold.

"I stopped at one place on the way home last night and the whole place went crazy when I walked in the door," he said of his return home on Saturday. "It's awesome, it's exciting, the people waiting at the airport last night. I'm excited to see what it's going to be like tomorrow.

“I think again, there's a lot of specialness to it because it's the first one, the way that Canadians went about this and how much they supported the team."

The massive crowds are showering love on the entire squad, but especially on NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard, who becomes a free agent June 30. There has been tremendous speculation about whether Leonard will re-sign with Toronto.

Lots of fans say they hope the star forward will be convinced to stay with the Raptors.

Leonard, who turns 28 on June 29, is a native of Los Angeles and has been repeatedly in trade rumours linked to his hometown Clippers. He has relentlessly fended off questions about his intentions as a free agent, saying he was focused on winning the championship.

Under NBA rules, the Raptors can offer more money and a longer term than other teams.

Toronto can sign Leonard to a five-year, US$190-million deal, about $50 million more than he could make on a four-year deal with another squad.

