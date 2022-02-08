A core group of protesters in the nation’s capital continue to defy calls for the trucker convoy to go home as Ottawa remains under a state of emergency.

At an “emergency press conference” held by some of the protest organizers, a spokesperson proposed the truckers would be willing to “sit down with” and form a coalition of opposition parties with the Governor General of Canada, in an apparent variation of the Canada Unity MOU that was circulated prior to the convoy’s arrival in Ottawa.

The group said they have booked a room at a local hotel in Ottawa to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Tuesday, who has thus far declined to meet with or acknowledge the convoy’s leaders, nor has he displayed an inclination to negotiate.

The Ottawa Police Service estimate approximately 500 trucks and personal vehicles remain in the “red zone” or downtown core of the city, making parts of the capital inaccessible.

Some businesses in the core area remain closed, including the Rideau Centre Mall, as well as the Canadian History Museum, the Canadian Museum of Nature and the Canadian War Museum.

On Monday, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson sent letters to Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau saying the protest had turned into a “siege of our downtown area,” and asked the provincial and federal governments for an “immediate injection of additional officers.”

Watson asked for 1,000 regular officers, 600 public order officers, 100 investigative officers and 100 civilian staff, as well as “supporting resources.”

Ottawa city council also voted on Monday to ask the province to draw up legislation that would grant them the ability to charge the protesters for the costs of the demonstrations, which police estimate are as high as $2.2 million per day.

FEDS WEIGH IN ON THE CONTINUED OCCUPATION

PM Trudeau addressed the House of Commons during an emergency debate requested by NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh Monday night, and called for an end of the protest.

“People of Ottawa don't deserve to be harassed in their own neighbourhoods, don’t deserve to be confronted with the inherent violence of a swastika flying on a street corner, or a confederate flag, or the insults and jeers just because they're wearing a mask. That's not who Canadians are,” the prime minister said. “These pandemic restrictions are not forever.”

Trudeau promised that his government would support Ottawa and Ontario with resources.

In an earlier press conference on Monday, federal officials pledged to plan for the next steps in a trilateral coordination with provincial and municipal governments.

The officials committed to talking with Ontario Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney about exploring the enaction of regulatory powers over the commercial trucking industry, including the suspension of commercial licenses and insurance for the owners of the big rigs and equipment blocking Ottawa streets.

INJUNCTION GRANTED IN CLASS-ACTION LAWSUIT

Downtown Ottawa residents had their day in court Monday, when Superior Court Judge Hugh McLean heard the arguments to grant an injunction to end the incessant honking from the convoy protesters which spurred the $9.8 million class-action lawsuit. McLean granted an injunction for 10 days.

Christine Johnson, a lawyer with Champ and Associates and co-counsel in the matter, told CTV NewsChannel’s Power Play Monday that anyone caught violating this injunction could be held in contempt and face stiffer penalties than a simple bylaw infraction.

“We’re very happy with this win today,” Johnson said. “We hope that it will bring some reprieve to the citizens of downtown Ottawa.”

Lead plaintiff in the class action suit, Zexi Li, described the current living situation for residents in downtown Ottawa as “unbearable.”

“There are people who have had to evacuate their homes because they can't stand the noise because it is literally, quite literally, torturous to us,” Li told CTV News Channel on Monday. “And we are not going to stay quiet anymore because people need to understand the real damage this is doing to real people.”

BORDER CROSSINGS BLOCKADED, SOLIDARITY MOVEMENTS CONTINUE

While the main convoy protest has been centred around Ottawa’s downtown and Parliament Hill, across the country smaller demonstrations have taken place in solidarity with the “Freedom Convoy.”

Monday saw protesters block two of the three lanes on the Canadian side of the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont., which connects Canada to the U.S. through the state of Detroit.

Windsor Police announced on Twitter that traffic can pass through to Ambassador Bridge from the Wyandotte Street West entrance on Tuesday morning, as protesters remain.

The blockade at the Coutts, Alta., border crossing has once again prevented traffic from passing through, with the Alberta RCMP tweeting Monday evening both lanes were blocked and for motorists to avoid the area.

Solidarity protests were held in Quebec City and Toronto over the weekend, with hundreds of people and several trucks blocking streets and rallying for the end of mandates.

In Toronto one man was arrested for mischief and for bringing a smoke bomb to the protest, police said. Health care workers held a counter protest in Toronto to show support to colleagues, some of whom were warned not to wear scrubs or identifying items that may mark them to anti-mandate protesters.

Three arrests were made at the Quebec City trucker protest held outside of the National Assembly, and one vehicle was towed.

Over the weekend, 100 or so protesters surrounded the house of New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs and chanted, sang and yelled about restrictions and lockdowns.

A convoy also made its way through Halifax, escorted by police, and on Canada’s West Coast, a convoy and counter protest saw five people arrested.

Internationally, other convoys have taken place with similar messaging to the one in Ottawa.

New Zealand saw hundreds of people protesting COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates Monday and a similar protest occurred in Australia in a convoy to Canberra.

Alaska truckers formed a convoy in solidarity with their Canadian counterparts in protest of vaccine mandates.

With files from The Canadian Press, CTVNews.ca writer Ben Cousins and CTVNews.ca Online Politics Producer Rachel Aiello