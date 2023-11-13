Hundreds of Canadians cross at Rafah on Sunday, but none appear on list for today

OTTAWA -

After 234 Canadians, permanent residents and their eligible family members were allowed to cross from Gaza into Egypt yesterday, a published list of those who will be allowed to cross today doesn't appear to have any Canadians on it.

The General Authority for Crossings and Borders posts a daily list of foreigners cleared to make the journey through the crossing at Rafah, compiled in co-ordination with the Egyptian and Israeli governments.

Canadians do not appear to have made the latest list, which was released Sunday, for permission to cross on Monday.

On Friday, the list was expanded to include 266 Canadian citizens, permanent residents and their family members, meaning some people on the list have not yet made it out.

The war, now in its sixth week, began on Oct. 7 when Hamas militants stormed into Israel, killing an estimated 1,200 people and taking roughly 240 others back into Gaza as hostages.

Israel has retaliated with daily air and land strikes, and the Hamas-run health authority says casualties in the territory have topped 11,000.

Sunday's crossings occurred after the Rafah crossing reopened after a two-day closure.

The Egyptian government is allowing those who cross the Rafah border to stay in the country for up to 72 hours.

The Canadian Embassy in Egypt is assisting those who crossed with transportation to Cairo, as well as food and accommodation until they have arranged their travel plans.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2023