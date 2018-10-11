Hundreds of brass vases go missing from Whitby cemetery
A Durham Regional Police vehicle is pictured. (Tom Stefanac / CP24)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, October 11, 2018 5:17PM EDT
WHITBY, Ont. -- Police say they're investigating after hundreds of brass vases disappeared from a cemetery in Whitby, Ont.
Durham regional police say they have little information about the incident, which they suspect took place between Oct. 3 and Oct. 6.
They allege at least one suspect entered the Mount Lawn Cemetery and made off with the vases, which were positioned at burial plots.
Police did not say exactly how many vases were taken, only putting the number at several hundred.
They say they have no suspect descriptions at this time.
They're appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
