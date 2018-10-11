Hundreds of brass vases go missing from Ontario cemeteries
Published Thursday, October 11, 2018 5:17PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 11, 2018 9:22PM EDT
WHITBY, Ont. -- Police are investigating a series of apparent thefts from cemeteries in southern Ontario.
Durham regional police say hundreds of brass vases disappeared from burial plots in Whitby, Ont., last week.
The department says it has little information about the incident, which occurred sometime between Wednesday, Oct. 3 and Saturday, Oct. 6.
Meanwhile, Peel regional police say hundreds of bronze vases were taken from three cemeteries in Mississauga, Ont.
Those thefts occurred between April 7 and Sept. 24, and the total value of the stolen property is approximately $67,250.
Both forces are asking for help from the public in identifying the suspect or suspects involved.
