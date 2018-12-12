

CTVNews.ca with a report from Pat Foran





Since October, a Toronto man’s phone has been ringing off the hook after a Papa John’s Pizza franchise incorrectly put his number in an online ad.

Anastasis, who asked that his last name be withheld, said the flood of mistaken phone calls started back in October when an online ad for the pizza place listed a phone number with a single incorrect digit.

Ever since, he said he’s been fielding calls at all hours of the day.

“People are calling me at 12 o'clock … I had to come out here and unplug my phone line," he told CTV Toronto.

Anastasis initially thought the mistaken phone calls were his friends playing a prank on him but now he’s had enough. Making the problem worse is that the incorrect number was picked up by Google Maps, Yellow Pages and other sites.

The general manager of the Papa John’s location told CTV Toronto that their “apologies go out to the family in regards to the frustration they must feel.”

“When a marketing campaign online gathers incorrect information about a business it is extremely frustrating,” they added.

The company spokesperson mentioned they’re losing business from customers not being able to reach them and described how it’s been a challenge to resolve the issue -- but Anastasis has no sympathy.

"Just get it off there and change it … and let me live my life,” he said.

Anastasis said he just wants to go back to watching sports to relax but can’t because his “phone rings every two or three minutes.”

“I just want to eat dinner and watch the [Toronto] Raptors play. That's all I want,” he said.

Anastasis adds that the only people he feels sorry for are the people not getting their pizza.