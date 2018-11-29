Humpback whale in B.C. died from ship strike, necropsy shows
A dead humpback whale sits in the shallow water near the Tsawwassen causeway on Nov. 16, 2018. (CTV/Chopper 9)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, November 29, 2018 3:40PM EST
VANCOUVER - A ship strike has been blamed for the death of a female humpback whale that was found near Tsawwassen, B.C.
The Department of Fisheries and Oceans says necropsy results on whale are consistent with catastrophic ship strike with propeller injuries.
The whale was found near a BC Ferries terminal on Nov. 16.
A new release from the department also says a transient killer whale calf, known as Biggs, that was found dead two days earlier died either because of neglect from his mother or it was separated from her because she had died.
It says Biggs probably died three to five days after birth and further analysis is needed to determine a cause of death.
Biggs's blood and tissue samples will be analyzed and the results will take about two to three weeks.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Judge denies man's request to serve daughter court papers over Facebook
- Niagara regional police officer seriously injured in shooting incident: SIU
- Man accused of sexually assaulting young girl on Halloween
- Vancouver expects to collect $38M from vacancy tax in first year
- Humpback whale in B.C. died from ship strike, necropsy shows