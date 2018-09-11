Humboldt Broncos practice ahead of first game since April bus crash
Humboldt Broncos returning player Brayden Camrud speaks with head coach Nathan Oystrick during a team practice Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, September 11, 2018 2:15PM EDT
HUMBOLDT, Sask. -- The Humboldt Broncos were back on the ice today for a practice before Wednesday's much-anticipated home opener against the Nipawin Hawks.
The Hawks are the same junior A hockey team the Broncos were on their way to play April 6 when their bus collided with a tractor-trailer at a rural intersection.
Sixteen people, including 10 players, were killed and 13 players were injured.
Only two of the survivors -- Derek Patter and Brayden Camrud -- are back on the team this season and will play in Wednesday's sold-out game.
A ceremony to honour those affected by the crash will take place after the game.
The Broncos all have a green and yellow ribbon sticker on their helmets to pay tribute to those who died.
