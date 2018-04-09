Humboldt Broncos crash victim Logan Boulet survived long enough to donate his organs to six patients in need, before he was taken off life support this weekend, his family says.

Boulet signed a donor card shortly after his 21st birthday last month, making it possible for his organs to be donated in the aftermath of the catastrophic crash of his team bus and a semi truck in northeastern Saskatchewan. The family says he was fatally wounded in the crash, but remained on life support until the organs could be harvested.

“These actions alone give voice to the selfless and benevolent nature Logan possessed in life,” his godfather, Neil Lagevin, said in a statement on behalf of the family.

Langevin said in a Facebook post that matches were found for all of Boulet’s vital organs, including one patient who will get his “strong heart” and lungs. “Logan had made it known, and very clear to his family, that he had signed his organ donor card when he turned 21 just a few weeks ago,” Langevin wrote. He added that Boulet’s other organs will be donated to science.

Boulet’s decision has sparked renewed interest in organ donation online.

“While never a Plan A for life – clearly signing your Organ Donor card is one of the truly selfless acts of caring we can each make,” entrepreneur W. Brett Wilson tweeted.

I don’t understand why people wouldn’t consider being a organ donor if something were to happen to them. Wouldn’t u rather give people the chance to live if you can’t? — Madison Plowman (@madisonplowman1) April 9, 2018

ok pls be an organ donor. you don’t need your organs when you’re deceased. someone else is probably in need of them!❤️ — Nichole Hart (@nichole_hart11) April 9, 2018

If you’re not already an organ donor, become one. It wont hurt you. — char�� (@charboast) April 9, 2018

One organ donor can save up to eight lives. Isn’t that reason enough? #OrganDonation — Chad (@saucy_napkin) April 9, 2018

Donate if you can. This will be a very long road for all involved. If you can’t, consider signing your organ donor card or giving the gift of life with a blood donation. #HumboldtBroncos Funds for Humboldt Broncos https://t.co/ZMdAmIDfBA — Sheila Mossman (@SheilaMossman) April 9, 2018

Each province or territory has its own organization to facilitate organ donations.