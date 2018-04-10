

CTVNews.ca Staff





Organ donor signups have surged in several provinces in response to Logan Boulet, the Humboldt Broncos player who donated his organs to six patients following the tragic bus collision that killed him and 14 others in Saskatchewan.

Boulet was fatally injured, but remained on life support after the crash, until doctors from the University of Alberta could be flown in to harvest his organs. His godfather, Neil Langevin, said Boulet had signed his donor card shortly after turning 21 in March.

“Logan had made it known, and very clear to his family, that he had signed his organ donor card when he turned 21,” Langevin said in a Facebook post.

One woman hailed Boulet as a “hero” on social media, saying that her aunt will get a second chance at life thanks to his kidney.

His last gift appears to have struck a chord with many across Canada, prompting renewed conversations about organ donation online.

A spokesperson for Manitoba’s organ donation agency said there has been a “remarkable” jump in signups since the Friday crash, with more than 300 people registering as organ donors. That’s up from just 51 signups over the previous weekend.

Ontario’s Trillium Gift of Life Network says it saw 182 new signups on Sunday, tripling the number recorded over the previous two weeks. B.C.’s organ donation agency said signups increased six fold over that same period.

Ronnie Gavsie, president and CEO of the Trillium Gift of Life Network, called Boulet “an example to all Canadians.”

She told CTV News on Monday that there are no restrictions to signing up as an organ donor.

“The only thing that gets in the way is procrastination,” she said.

