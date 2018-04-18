

Bob Weber, The Associated Press





SLAVE LAKE, Alta. -- A funeral is underway for a Humboldt Broncos forward who's being described as a great leader on the ice and an even greater guy off it.

Conner Lukan, who was 21, was one of 16 people who died after a transport truck and the Saskatchewan junior hockey team's bus collided on April 6.

His memorial is being held at the Gathering Place in his hometown of Slave Lake, Alta.

His obituary says he spent his life doing what he loved -- playing hockey.

It says he moved to Spruce Grove at the age of 13 to pursue his passion.

Lukan played for three seasons with the Spruce Grove Saints in the Alberta Junior Hockey League before joining the Broncos last year.

"Conner's big heart, coupled with his pug nose and award-winning smile, made him loved by all who knew him."

Sean Brandow, the hockey team's pastor, said Lukan loved life.

His former teammates have remembered him on social media as a role model.

Ryan Rechner, one of his former coaches, also paid tribute to Lukan on Tuesday at a memorial for four of his teammates in Edmonton.

"Conner was a heart and soul Spruce Grove Saint, and a great leader," he said.

The Spruce Grove Saints honoured Lukan and goalie Parker Tobin, of Stony Plain, Alta., at a game Monday by wearing jersey patches over their hearts, having a pre-game ceremony and holding a jersey raffle with the proceeds going to the two families.