Humboldt Broncos crash: Truck driver sentenced to 8 years
Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press
MELFORT, Sask. -- A truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos crash has been sentenced to eight years in prison.
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu of Calgary had pleaded guilty earlier this year to 29 counts of dangerous driving.
- Click to read the judge's sentencing decision
- Click to read the complete agreed statement of facts
- RCMP forensic collision report in the Humboldt bus crash: Document 11
- RCMP forensic collision report in the Humboldt bus crash: Document 14
- RCMP forensic collision report in the Humboldt bus crash: Document 15
- Scroll down for live updates from court in Melfort, Sask.
Judge Inez Cardinal told court in Melfort, Sask., that Sidhu's remorse and guilty plea were mitigating factors, but she had to consider the number of people who died or were severely injured and face lifelong challenges.
Sidhu barrelled through a stop sign and into the path of the junior hockey team's bus at a rural Saskatchewan intersection last April.
Sixteen people were killed and 13 were injured.
The Crown wanted the 30-year-old Sidhu to be sent to prison for 10 years, while the defence said other cases suggested a range of 1 1/2 to 4 1/2 years.
Can't see the live blog below? Click here
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Three sent to hospital after assault at Brock University, police say
- N.Z. shooting: Toronto Jewish community to form 'ring of peace' around area mosques
- Mothers forced to surrender their babies demand an apology
- Father of 7 children who were killed in Halifax house fire remains in coma
- Fresh romance scams warning after senior conned out of $700,000 life savings