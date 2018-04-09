Three days after the Humboldt Broncos bus crashed in northeastern Saskatchewan, killing 15 people and injuring 14 others, most of the survivors remain in hospital.

Dr. Mark Wahba of the Saskatchewan Health Authority told reporters in Saskatoon on Tuesday that four of the victims were in critical condition, four were in serious condition and four were stable.

The survivors include Saskatoon defenceman Xavier Labelle, who was originally misidentified and listed among the dead. "All I can say is miracles do exist," wrote his father Isaac Labelle on Facebook on Monday.

Nicholas Shumlanski, from Tisdale, Sask., suffered several broken bones and an injury to his shoulder, and was released from hospital on Sunday, in time to attend a vigil for the victims.

Shumlanski posted on Twitter thanking people for their support.

“The doctor had said to me that it was truly a miracle that I was able to get up and walk away from the accident with very minor injuries and a couple of scars on my body,” he wrote.

“I have been feeling very blessed and fortunate as I must’ve had people watching over me,” he added. “Although reality hasn’t really set in yet, it is truly devastating to have lost so many close friends, brothers and amazing coaches.”

Ryan Straschnitzki, known by his nickname “Straz,” was more seriously injured. The 18-year-old from Airdrie, Alta., was paralyzed from the chest down and his mother said he likely won’t walk on his own again.

He posted a picture of himself on Twitter Sunday with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who visited the victims in hospital.

“We may not agree on Politics,” the caption says. “But we sure do agree on Support. sure am proud our Prime Minister and his son showing up and chatting hockey. Thank you very much.”

We may not agree on Politics. But we sure do agree on Support. sure am proud our Prime Minister and his son showing up and chatting hockey. Thank you very much. pic.twitter.com/czD3BXhPTJ — Strazsr (@strazsr) April 8, 2018

Friends at Straschnitzki’s gym created a hat with the word “#Strazstrong” on the back that they plan to sell, to raise funds to help his recovery.

“The Straz Strong initiative is more about making sure we can raise enough money for Ryan so that, regardless of what happens, the decisions that he makes are right for Ryan and not based on what he can afford,” Cody Thompson of White Collar Boxing told CTV Edmonton.

Morgan Gobeil was also injured. His brother, Ryan Gobeil, shared a photo on Twitter that says his “first tattoo” is his brother’s heartbeat “from the ICU.”

Added a permanent piece today. My first tattoo is my brother's heart beat from the ICU. Please keep him in your thoughts through this difficult time #HumboldtStrong pic.twitter.com/ovXs1QLfvm — Ryan Gobeil (@ryangobeil) April 8, 2018

Matthieu Gomercic of Winnipeg also survived. A Steinbach, Man., couple that billeted Gomercic when he played for the Steinbach Pistons told CTV Winnipeg that his injuries were relatively minor.

Curtis Smith, father of centre Tyler Smith, said on Facebook Monday that his son’s breathing tube had been taken out and that he was able to talk and swallow.

“Will go for MRI soon to address his other injuries,” Smith wrote. “Mainly his left side, broken collarbone and shoulder blade with some vascular and nerve damage.”

Smith is from Leduc, Alta., according to CTV Edmonton.

R.J. Patter, father of player Derek Patter, shared a photo on Saturday showing his son recovering alongside Shumlanski and Graysen Cameron of Olds, Alta.

Derek Grayson and Nick bonding and healing in hospital pic.twitter.com/DzesIoT27B — R J patter (@rjpatter) April 7, 2018

Patter’s brother, Mitch Patter, posted on Instagram that Derek was having surgery to repair a broken leg.

“Very grateful and lucky that I'm still able to talk to my younger brother,” he wrote.

Bretton Cameron, Greyson’s brother, shared a photo of him recovering in hospital.

“He can’t thank everyone enough for all the support so far,” Cameron wrote.

Words can’t describe how fortunate I am for the hockey world. Everyone that has reached out and also helped me get to my brother so quickly. The love has poured in to Graysen and my family. He can’t thank everyone enough for all the support so far #prayforhumboldt pic.twitter.com/ypKqnOQQyg — Bretton Cameron (@Bcamo) April 9, 2018

With files from CTV Regina, CTV Saskatoon and CTV Regina