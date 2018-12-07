Human trafficking probe in southwest Ontario nets 25 arrests, police say
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, December 7, 2018 12:09PM EST
LONDON, Ont. - A joint police effort to investigate human trafficking in southwestern Ontario has netted 25 arrests and helped establish contact with dozens of women potentially involved in the sex trade against their will.
Police in London, Ont., say the operation, dubbed Project Circuit, focused on suspected human trafficking activity in London, St. Thomas, Woodstock and Strathroy.
Between Oct. 16 and Nov. 23, police say they made contact with 56 women in the sex trade ranging in age from 16 to 41.
Police say the women were offered gear and contacts to help them leave and say two of the women were able to get out and get help.
The 25 men charged in the operation face a total of 26 charges, including 22 counts of obtaining sexual services.
Police say one sting ad that ran for six days during Project Circuit received 9,000 views and continued to receive hundreds of responses even after the investigation wrapped up.
