Human remains found near Whistler, B.C., linked to missing Australian woman
Alison Leanne Raspa is seen in this undated photo distributed by Whistler RCMP.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, March 19, 2018 11:54PM EDT
WHISTLER, B.C. -- RCMP say human remains linked to a missing Australian woman have been found near the resort town of Whistler, B.C.
Police say in a news release that Alison Raspa was reported missing last November.
Visitors to Alpha Lake Park called police on Friday to say they'd found what appeared to be human remains in the partially frozen lake.
Mounties say the cause of death has not been confirmed, but it does not appear suspicious.
Raspa's family has been notified in Australia.
The RCMP and the coroners service are investigating in an effort to determine the cause of death involving the woman who was last seen leaving a bar.
