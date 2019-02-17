

Jeremiah Rodriguez, CTVNews.ca Staff





Police found human remains in an Ottawa landfill during their search for murdered mother Susan Kuplu.

Officers found the unidentified human remains in the Trail Road Landfill on Sunday morning, according to a tweet by Ottawa police. The coroner attended the scene and has scheduled an autopsy.

Kuplu's daughter Lennese Kuplu, 18, was charged with second-degree murder and indignity to human body on Jan. 26.

Kuplu was last seen on Jan. 11. Police allege Lennese killed Kuplu in their shared apartment and disposed of the body in a nearby dumpster.

The younger Lennese and her boyfriend Dwight Brown were arrested by police in Toronto on Jan. 15. The arrests came after an alleged shoplifting incident.

Only Brown, 28, was charged in connection with that alleged crime.

Kuplu had moved to Ottawa from Nunavut with her 18-year-old daughter and two young boys, two years ago.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.