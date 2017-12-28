Human remains found in B.C. may help solve decade-old disappearance
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Thursday, December 28, 2017 10:34PM EST
The discovery of human remains in Lake Cowichan, B.C., may bring a family closer to finding out the fate of a loved one who disappeared more than a decade ago.
Fifty-two-year-old Darreld Rayner was last seen in May 2007 walking his dog along a logging road in the town of Lake Cowichan. While Rayner’s dog and coffee cup were later found, the man hasn’t been seen since.
Rayner’s disappearance prompted an extensive months-long search. His family and friends say they have never given up hope of finding him.
“We were dumbfounded,” the man’s son, Rick Rayner, told CTV News on Thursday. “It’s been almost 11 years. We want closure. We want healing for the family.”
The family is awaiting the results of a DNA test to confirm whether or not the remains are Darreld’s -- something that could take up to a month.
With a report from CTV Vancouver
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Human remains found in B.C. may help solve decade-old disappearance
- Sherman family hires private investigator
- Manitoba most generous province but charitable donations falling in Canada: report
- Inquiry announced into Lionel Desmond tragedy: 'This is just the beginning'
- Police find owner of Pepsi machine abandoned in New Brunswick potato field