

CTVNews.ca Staff





The discovery of human remains in Lake Cowichan, B.C., may bring a family closer to finding out the fate of a loved one who disappeared more than a decade ago.

Fifty-two-year-old Darreld Rayner was last seen in May 2007 walking his dog along a logging road in the town of Lake Cowichan. While Rayner’s dog and coffee cup were later found, the man hasn’t been seen since.

Rayner’s disappearance prompted an extensive months-long search. His family and friends say they have never given up hope of finding him.

“We were dumbfounded,” the man’s son, Rick Rayner, told CTV News on Thursday. “It’s been almost 11 years. We want closure. We want healing for the family.”

The family is awaiting the results of a DNA test to confirm whether or not the remains are Darreld’s -- something that could take up to a month.

With a report from CTV Vancouver