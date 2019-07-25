Human fetus found on an Ottawa sidewalk: police
Ottawa Police are investigating after a fetus was found on the sidewalk in Little Italy Thursday morning.
Jeremiah Rodriguez , CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Thursday, July 25, 2019 2:00PM EDT
A human fetus was found on the sidewalk by a passerby in Ottawa’s Little Italy district, Ottawa police said in a tweet.
According to police, the fetus was found on Preston Street early Thursday morning.
Ottawa police said “there are concerns for the mother's health and well-being.” They’re urging her to come forward and seek medical attention.
Officers are also looking for any witnesses who may have noticed anything unusual overnight.
Police Const. Amy Gagnon told CTVNews.ca in a phone interview that cases like this aren't common. "Fortunately, it's a very rare type of call that we'd respond to," she said.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- U.S. man sentenced to life in 1987 killings of Canadian couple
- Human fetus found on an Ottawa sidewalk: police
- Manitoba premier promises to scrap death taxes if PCs are re-elected
- Canadian collector pays more than $550,000 for rare Nike sneakers, sets new world record
- Fourth body recovered from site of Labrador plane crash, three still missing