

Jeremiah Rodriguez , CTVNews.ca Staff





A human fetus was found on the sidewalk by a passerby in Ottawa’s Little Italy district, Ottawa police said in a tweet.

According to police, the fetus was found on Preston Street early Thursday morning.

Ottawa police said “there are concerns for the mother's health and well-being.” They’re urging her to come forward and seek medical attention.

Officers are also looking for any witnesses who may have noticed anything unusual overnight.

Police Const. Amy Gagnon told CTVNews.ca in a phone interview that cases like this aren't common. "Fortunately, it's a very rare type of call that we'd respond to," she said.