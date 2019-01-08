

CTVNews.ca Staff with a report from CTV Montreal's Matt Grillo





A large dirt mound in a Montreal neighbourhood represents a risk to public safety, according to an engineering report.

The pile of rock and dirt was created last summer, by a condo developer in the city’s LaSalle borough. Mud and water from it has flowed into nearby backyards.

“It’s just wrecked the atmosphere, I would say. People don’t feel comfortable,” Frances Huot, who lives near the mound, told CTV Montreal.

The borough has been saying the mound is nothing more than an eyesore and not in any way dangerous, although an engineering report commissioned by LaSalle tells a different story.

The report claims the mound is too high and comes down at too steep of an angle to be safe. It says there is an urgent need for corrective measures to be taken, including the creation of a ditch to capture runoff.

Adel Hanna, a civil engineering professor at Concordia University, inspected the mound for himself and said he didn’t see any immediate concerns but was worried about what would happen when temperatures rise.

“I would assume this has to be removed before sometime in the spring,” he said.

Borough officials tell CTV Montreal the developer responsible for the mound has not been returning their calls. Calls from CTV Montreal also went unanswered prior to this story’s publication.