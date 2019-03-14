In an exclusive interview with CTV News’ Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme, Huawei Technologies founder and president Ren Zhengfei is speaking out about his daughter’s arrest in Canada and the controversy surrounding his company.

With the telecom giant under siege and facing spying accusations, and his daughter Meng Wanzhou under house arrest in Vancouver, Ren sat down with LaFlamme for an in-depth conversation in Shenzhen.

Meng is wanted in the U.S. on fraud and conspiracy charges related to accusations of violating sanctions on Iran -- allegations China has dismissed as a politically motivated attack.

Meng was arrested at the Vancouver airport last December and remains in B.C. as her extradition case moves through the courts.

Ren spoke to LaFlamme about how his daughter’s arrest affected their relationship and insisted he would never risk his business by spying on behalf of the Chinese government.

Huawei Technologies is the biggest supplier of network switching gear used by phone and internet providers around the world.

Lisa LaFlamme's exclusive with Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei airs tonight on CTV National News at 11 p.m. The show will be broadcast from Hong Kong.